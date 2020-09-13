SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Down 81.8% in August

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SUNCORP GRP LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get SUNCORP GRP LTD/S alerts:

SNMCY stock remained flat at $$6.59 during trading on Friday. SUNCORP GRP LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNCORP GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.