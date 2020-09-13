Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,016,300 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the August 15th total of 4,304,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 781.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF remained flat at $$0.98 during trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.