Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.70.

SGRY opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

