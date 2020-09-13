suterusu (SUTER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $266,114.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One suterusu token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $266,114.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $496.58 or 0.04808501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00060065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038141 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

suterusu Token Profile

SUTER is a token. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,576,311 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

Buying and Selling suterusu

