SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,502 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $248.59. 313,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,216. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.71, for a total value of $210,168.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,486.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,903,376. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

