SVB Leerink Boosts Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $64.00

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

