SVB Leerink Lowers Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $7.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of IPHA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $298.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

