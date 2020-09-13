TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to Outperform at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of TAL opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7,305.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

