Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Raised by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises about 2.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 3,140.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 873,293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.71. 2,453,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

