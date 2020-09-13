Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TDS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 422.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.