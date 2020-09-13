Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by 36.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:GIM remained flat at $$5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 299,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

