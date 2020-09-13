Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.92. 1,653,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.