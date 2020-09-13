Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTEK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.