TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.51. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

