Third Point LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Third Point LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Third Point LLC owned about 0.06% of Visa worth $241,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,231. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Shares of V traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,438,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a market capitalization of $389.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

