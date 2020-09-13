Third Point LLC Has $530.49 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Third Point LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 7.3% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.42% of Danaher worth $530,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,179,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Danaher by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 549,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $210.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.67. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.