Third Point LLC Increases Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Iqvia comprises about 3.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.99% of Iqvia worth $269,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,552 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.53. 545,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 234.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.