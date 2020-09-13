Third Point LLC Invests $122.56 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $122,562,000. Nike makes up approximately 1.7% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned about 0.08% of Nike as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nike by 126.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nike by 2.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,362,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $231,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nike by 2.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,368,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nike by 5.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.16.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,559,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $119.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

