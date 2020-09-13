Third Point LLC Invests $324.43 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,429,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 4.4% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Raytheon Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 750.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,852,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.65. 8,670,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,909,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.