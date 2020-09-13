Third Point LLC Invests $69.79 Million in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,785,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE comprises 1.0% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.53. 1,176,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,123. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

