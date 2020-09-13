Third Point LLC Takes $85.42 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,420,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.03.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $77.97. 5,733,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,487. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

