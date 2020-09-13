Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $129.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tiffany have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The news of LVMH calling off the acquisition deal hurt investor sentiment. Nonetheless, Tiffany has filed a lawsuit against the French conglomerate. Talking about Tiffany’s performance both top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year during second-quarter fiscal 2020. Impressively, the company swung back to profit, following a loss in the preceding quarter, owing to the sequential improvements in monthly worldwide net sales. While sales were down in the Americas, Japan and Europe, the metric rose in Mainland China. Tiffany remains focused on Mainland China, global e-commerce and new product innovation. Markedly, management expects mid-single-digit decline in sales but low single-digit growth in EPS during the fourth quarter.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $86.39 and a twelve month high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

