Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 24th

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Tri-Continental has raised its dividend by 112.8% over the last three years.

Shares of TY stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Tri-Continental has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

