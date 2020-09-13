Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCDA. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,317,806.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 27.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

