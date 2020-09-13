TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $782.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $451,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 60.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

