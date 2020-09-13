TurtleNetwork (TN) One Day Volume Tops $7,219.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $7,219.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00389853 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.02859588 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012579 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000199 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004989 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

