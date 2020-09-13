UBS Group Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $326.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $300.00 to $326.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.97.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.13 and a 200-day moving average of $274.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after purchasing an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $544,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.