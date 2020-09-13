UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG have outperformed the industry on the NYSE over the past six months. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives in order to free resources and invest in profitable areas to serve clients with greater dexterity, improving quality and speed to market. Also, it faces less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Efforts to expand operations by entering partnerships on the back of strong balance sheet position and cost-control efforts might support long-term growth. However, the company’s net interest income remains under pressure due to negative interest rates in the domestic economy. Appreciation of the Swiss franc against other currencies is a headwind. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. Pending litigations can result in higher legal costs, impacting bottom line.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $1,913,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 96.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 50.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

