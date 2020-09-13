UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Taglich Brothers restated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of UFPT opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $305.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.79.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Shaw sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $316,567.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $332,853.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,898,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 96,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 60,914 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 313,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

