UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 24 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

