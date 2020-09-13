Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.05.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,545,000 after buying an additional 8,452,056 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $7,274,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

