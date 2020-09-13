United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $332.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in United Insurance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Insurance by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Insurance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth $202,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

