United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMC. ValuEngine downgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of UMC opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.58.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

