Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Universal Display has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Display to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.20. The company had a trading volume of 175,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,160. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $154.21. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

