Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years.

UHT stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

