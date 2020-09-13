Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UROV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. Analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit