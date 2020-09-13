Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UROV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Urovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37. Analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 620,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,721 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

