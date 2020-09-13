V-ID (VIDT) One Day Volume Tops $8.26 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00046483 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.04826511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038175 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

