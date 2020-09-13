Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.