Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Update

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Valhi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valhi by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valhi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

VHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valhi in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VHI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. 12,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,355. Valhi has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

