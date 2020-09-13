Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of VLY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

