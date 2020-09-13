ValuEngine Downgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

CYD stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $706.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.61.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 34,120 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arnhold LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.