ValuEngine Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reissued a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $434.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $293.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.43. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,037 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,085 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after buying an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

