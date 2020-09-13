ValuEngine Lowers PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

POFCY stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $566.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.76.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

