ValuEngine Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49.
In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,039,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,594,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,174 shares of company stock worth $46,344,827. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
