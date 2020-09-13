ValuEngine Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Progyny has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $576,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,673,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,039,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,594,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,174 shares of company stock worth $46,344,827. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $75,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

