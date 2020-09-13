ValuEngine Upgrades Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to “Hold”

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

