ValuEngine Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

