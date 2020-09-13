ValuEngine Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.
Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.20.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.