ValuEngine Upgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. TheStreet lowered shares of Olin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton acquired 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 87,317 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.