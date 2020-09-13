Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $25,902.24. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 459.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

