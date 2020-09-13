Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Increased by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,956,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

