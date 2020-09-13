Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vasta Platform updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.
VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.