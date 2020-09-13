Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Announces Earnings Results

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vasta Platform updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jason L. Jones sold 913,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $18,682,476.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gisel Ruiz acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

